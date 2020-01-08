Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Trump campaign seizes on Soleimani killing
Injured Dollywood trolley rider suing theme park for $150K
Warning: Fake military draft messages circulating throughout country
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
North Carolina experiences hottest year on record in 2019, NOAA reports
Top Stories
January 8: Warm And Wet Pattern Ahead
January 7: Cold Rain Moving In
January 6: Pleasant Today, Less Pleasant Tuesday
January 3: Warm, Then Wet
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Top Stories
Injured Dollywood trolley rider suing theme park for $150K
Top Stories
SC dad, 9-year-old daughter died of ‘buckshot’ wounds in hunting accident, coroner says
A year passes with no leads on dead baby found in cooler in Georgia
Elton John donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief fundraiser
Unborn child dies in hit-and-run after baby shower, mom expected to be OK
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Duke
The Big Game
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former captain Williams to return to ‘Canes for remainder of season
Top Stories
Boston College upsets No. 18 Virginia, 60-53
No. 12 Maryland grinds past No. 11 Ohio State 67-55
Dutcher’s No. 7 Aztecs once again San Diego’s hottest ticket
Head coaching hires ranging from experienced to newcomers
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
lesson
Wednesday, January 8th : Mixing Things Up in the New Year
Trending Stories
NC school bus rolls 3 times after being hit by tractor-trailer
Tennessee man shoots elusive, rare deer he hunted for years
Baby stuffed in backpack, left in car for hours dies
Fuquay-Varina man being held on $1M bond on sex crime charges involving 8-year-old
Weather
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps