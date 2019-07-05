Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Police: More than dozen trampled in Chicago July 4 stampede
Top Stories
Man posed as Morrisville movie theater employee, took tickets to return them for money, warrants say
‘He died on the beach, but you saved him’: Woman who saved teen from drowning hailed as hero
BMW CEO to quit after carmaker loses early lead in electrics
French president’s office abandons plans to close press room
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
IOC lifts suspension on Kuwaiti Olympic body imposed in 2015
Top Stories
Anti-doping advocate Beckie Scott receives Order of Canada
Top Stories
FIFA looks to expand Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams
The Latest: Last year’s finalist Anderson loses at Wimbledon
Tokyo Olympics offer ‘second-chance’ lottery for Japan fans
Olympic greats Bubka, Popov deny Rio 2016 vote-buying claims
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Lifeguard
Triangle community pools struggle with lifeguard shortage
Latest video
‘He died on the beach, but you saved him’: Woman who saved teen from drowning hailed as hero
5-year-old boy rescued after falling nearly 30 feet into storm drain
Billionaire ‘coal tycoon’ among 7 killed in helicopter crash off the Bahamas
More Video
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps