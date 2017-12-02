Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
The Latest: Pence marks Apollo 11 anniversary at launch site
Top Stories
Barring of Moscow council candidates draws 12,000 to protest
Iran’s poking at West heightens risks of military missteps
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Red Springs birthday party
Funeral service held for 86 Muslims killed by Serbs
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat; Haskell to run at night
Top Stories
At Tour, struggling champ Thomas no longer touching the sky
Top Stories
Ex-Marine, professor, MLB draft pick among high court clerks
The Latest: Tee times brought forward at British Open
British Open marches on without its star attraction
LEADING OFF: Heat wave, surging Giants and Indians, Gio back
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Mariah Woods
NC mom’s boyfriend arrested in connection with Mariah Woods case
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps