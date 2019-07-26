Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Doctors say vaping may have caused severe lung damage in 8 teens
Top Stories
4 family members found shot in NC home; 3 dead, 1 wounded
29 cats fatally mauled by 2 pit bulls at an Alabama shelter
Influencer marketing fraud will cost brands $1.3 billion in 2019
SC town to restore police memorial after debate over Biblical message
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Peko reports to Bills while wife battles Hodgkin’s lymphoma
Top Stories
Bernal takes yellow jersey as storm throws Tour into chaos
Top Stories
Eden Hazard on FIFA 20 cover, talks up Pulisic
Top-ranked Park shoots 66 for clubhouse lead at Evian
US teen Regan Smith sets world record in women’s 200 back
Caeleb Dressel breaks Phelps’ world record in 100 butterfly
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in custody after SBI agents injured in explosion
marketing
Influencer marketing fraud will cost brands $1.3 billion in 2019
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps