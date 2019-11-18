Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
PG&E boss faces lawmakers as new California blackouts loom
Company gets FDA nod for first contact lens to slow nearsightedness in kids
Top 3 all-time Jeopardy! winners to compete in January
US asks federal judge to toss out Nevada plutonium lawsuit
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Meteor shower Thursday night could be epic, or it could be a bust
Top Stories
November 18: Improving Weather This Week
Off-shore storm brings winds, rain, and flooding concerns to coast.
November 15: Wet, Cold, Windy
New weather model promises improved short-term forecasts
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Top 3 all-time Jeopardy! winners to compete in January
Top Stories
Man adopts 4th child from same family
Top Stories
Man meets his seven siblings after 50 years
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
Florida man arrested for punching little league umpire in the face, police say
Netflix star Marie Kondo launches online shop
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Mack Brown wants a sellout – asks UNC fans to buy football tickets
Top Stories
Browns take first steps without suspended star Myles Garrett
Top Stories
Old traditions persevere as new Davis Cup begins in Madrid
Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis ‘excellent’ after hip surgery
Notre Dame’s 12-year run in women’s AP Top 25 is over
Duke climbs to No. 1 in AP poll following Kentucky’s loss
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
meteors
Meteor shower Thursday night could be epic, or it could be a bust
Trending Stories
Man missing 33 years and declared dead, found alive 3,000 miles away
‘Did he die? I hope he did’ Tennessee woman says to deputies after alleged stabbing
Contact Us
‘I panicked,’ Raleigh gas station worker recounts robbery at knifepoint
Man attacks another with hammer then fakes Raleigh hit-and-run crash, documents say
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps