Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
California to send all voters mail-in ballots for November election
Video
Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home
Hand-washing verification will be key in NC restaurant reopenings, expert predicts
Video
NC 4-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting at apartment
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Get an insurance checkup before hurricane season begins
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Make sure you have a supply kit packed and ready to go
Video
Earth Day 50th anniversary: Where did it all begin?
Video
VIDEO: Severe storms cause damage in Alabama
Video
Storms rake Deep South, a week after deadly tornadoes; severe weather possible for parts of NC
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
California to send all voters mail-in ballots for November election
Video
Top Stories
Hand-washing verification will be key in NC restaurant reopenings, expert predicts
Video
Top Stories
‘Every parent’s nightmare’: 5-year-old dies from severe illness linked to coronavirus
Video
4 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Cumberland County Jail
‘Scary’ but not surprising: Local economists react to grim federal jobs report
Video
Great Smoky Mountains National Park begins phased reopening May 9
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
California to send all voters mail-in ballots for November election
Video
Top Stories
Hand-washing verification will be key in NC restaurant reopenings, expert predicts
Video
Top Stories
NC 4-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting at apartment
Video
Protesters demand justice at rally for man gunned down while jogging in Georgia
Video
‘Every parent’s nightmare’: 5-year-old dies from severe illness linked to coronavirus
Video
‘Scary’ but not surprising: Local economists react to grim federal jobs report
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Junior Hurricanes to host hockey showcase at new Wake County facility
Top Stories
AP source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5
NBA teams start to reopen, as testing plan begins emerging
Colts’ Rivers named head coach-in-waiting at Alabama HS
Big East thinking if campuses aren’t open sports is a no go
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
miniware
Make snack time a little easier at home
Video
Friday, May 8th : Make snack time easier
Video
Trending Stories
Golden Corral closing 2 locations, one on Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue due to COVID-19 impacts
Video
NC mother, son say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home
Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
Video
4 officers test positive for COVID-19 at Cumberland County Jail
Alabama high school names Philip Rivers head football coach
Video