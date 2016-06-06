Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Mom thought she had kidney stones, but instead gave birth to triplets
Top Stories
Town mourns the loss of mom, 2 daughters killed in Kansas house fire
The Latest: Dozens killed or wounded in Kabul wedding blast
VIDEO: Jewelry store owner fights back after he’s hit by sledgehammer
Dozens dead or hurt in wedding hall blast in Afghan capital
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Boone, Gardner, Yanks hammer umps in 6-5 win over Indians
Top Stories
Giants may not have to worry about Eli getting hurt anymore
Top Stories
Denny Hamlin passes inspection, retains pole at Bristol
Barty upset in Cincy semifinals, misses top spot for US Open
VAR denies Man City again in latest wild match with Spurs
Italian cycling great Felice Gimondi dies at age 76
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Miss Usa
Newly crowned Miss USA has North Carolina ties
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps