Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Over 40 rescued from rip currents at 1 North Carolina beach
Top Stories
NC high school student dies after on-campus accident
New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Raleigh man sentenced in multi-million dollar embezzlement case
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Spinnin’ Sam: Jets’ Darnold tossing passes with more zip
Top Stories
Browns’ Kareem Hunt promises to ‘lay low’ after bar argument
Top Stories
Browns coach Kitchens dismisses criticism by ex-assistant
10 things to know about the FIBA World Cup
NFL writer Don Banks dies at 56 after covering hall ceremony
Lightning sign Shattenkirk after buyout by Rangers
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
model
Victoria’s Secret hires first transgender model
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps