Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Could it *BE* any more fun? Google marks 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs
Families struggle to meet Kashmiris lodged in Indian jail
Mechanic pleads not guilty in airliner sabotage case
APNewsBreak: Source says US, El Salvador to sign asylum deal
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Arrest made after teen stabbed to death while dozens watched, recorded attack
Top Stories
Study: Drinking tap water poses risk for cancer
Top Stories
Video catches teens pointing stolen guns at themselves, each other
City, developers concerned about crashes as 3-way stop near Raleigh Wegmans confuses drivers
Costume company offering a ‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ Halloween costume
Weaver Street Market set to open, will be downtown Raleigh’s first full-service grocery store
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
‘Hopalong’ Cassady, Ohio State Heisman winner, dies at 85
Top Stories
Nike drops Patriots’ Brown amid 2d sexual assault charge
Top Stories
Russian anti-doping CEO says track team set to miss worlds
Soccer authorities meet with Twitter over racist abuse
LEADING OFF: Braves set to clinch, Cubs try to regroup
Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars thump Titans 20-7
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
Muslim
American Airlines accused of canceling flight over concerns about Muslim passengers
Trending Stories
3rd man arrested, charged in Raleigh broad daylight double murder
Raleigh mom held under $1M bond after child suffers lacerated liver, burns, warrants say
Arrest made after teen stabbed to death while dozens watched, recorded attack
85-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road
Fayetteville toddler recovering after being attacked by family dog
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps