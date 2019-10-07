Nash Square

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
‘Someone shot me in the head’: Uber driver shot in Raleigh while dropping off passenger
Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend says it was a joke
3 newborns die, 5 others sickened amid outbreak of waterborne bacterial infection in hospital
Dog rescued after surviving nearly a month pinned under rubble from Hurricane Dorian
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Dog rescued after surviving nearly a month pinned under rubble from Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
School bus fires: What North Carolina is and isn’t doing to prevent them
Top Stories
Judge says she couldn’t refuse convicted ex-cop a hug
Michelle Obama’s next project is a companion to ‘Becoming’
Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at ‘Jeopardy!’
Alabama sex offender arrested with life-sized child sex doll
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Rays pummel Greinke, Morton clutch vs Astros to win Game 3
Top Stories
Delle Donne provides emotional lift for the Mystics
Top Stories
Fayetteville Woodpeckers recognized with best branding/logo award
Mystics want to clinch in Connecticut for coach Thibault
NBA’s ties with China, worth billions, now under strain
Pac-12 Commissioner: Serious concerns with California law
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 5:30
Nash Square
100+year-old oak tree from Nash Square to come down Thursday
Trending Stories
Raleigh woman secretly recorded other woman having sex, shared images, warrants say
Former NFL player and NC native now runs a farm in Louisburg
Barricaded man inside Fayetteville home found dead
Raleigh Uber driver shot in head while dropping off passenger, police say
Bennett Jones to return as Clayton High School’s principal
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps