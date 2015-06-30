Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
‘Unwanted guest’ deer found relaxing in Nash County home, deputies say
‘Rage yoga’ class includes cursing and alcohol
Lawyer says Arizona official miscast as human smuggler
Yahoo could owe you $358 for its data breach. Here’s how to claim it
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
‘Rage yoga’ class includes cursing and alcohol
Top Stories
Rocky Mount pastor asks for help after thieves steal items worth thousands from church
Top Stories
Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach
NC deputy shot in jaw, another also hit in deadly shootout
VIDEO: Animal cruelty suspect’s boyfriend asks to be arrested during Orange County court appearance
12 Democrats meet for first debate since impeachment inquiry
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Rams get CB Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for 3 draft picks
Top Stories
Cole pitches Astros past Yankees 4-1 for 2-1 lead in ALCS
Top Stories
Down 3-0 in NLCS, slumping Cardinals make lineup changes
NFL: Preseason game concussion rate increased by 44%
Cup champion Blues visit Trump at White House as full team
Should the Panthers trade Newton? The answer is obvious
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman dead after shooting at Fayetteville pawn shop’s gun range
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Northern Durham High School weapons call, evacuation prompted by JROTC drills
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach
3
of
/
3
Nbc
‘Biggest Loser’ holding casting call in Raleigh
Chick Chat: Bye NeNe, App Of The Week, NFL Punt Pass Kick
Trending Stories
Changes to Green Beret course draw scrutiny as troops are tested in NC woods
Woman dead after shooting at Fayetteville pawn shop’s gun range
NC deputy shot in jaw, another also hit in deadly shootout
Durham man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy, police say
Rocky Mount pastor asks for help after thieves steal items worth thousands from church
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps