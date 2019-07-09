Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Triangle residents largely weary of government’s possible use of NCDMV photos for facial recognition
Top Stories
3 stabbed at random in downtown Seattle; suspect arrested
Long lost WWII-era Soviet songs brought to life in Israel
VIDEO: More than a dozen in T-Rex costumes run in hilarious race
Man sentenced for stealing Marilyn Monroe statue in LA
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
MLB union wants more competition, more money for young stars
Top Stories
US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation
Top Stories
Harvard coach fired over sale of home to prospect’s father
Manfred: Baseballs not juiced, but decreased drag puzzling
Wimbledon Glance: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic in quarterfinals
AP Interview: Coco Gauff thinking about Wimbledon next year
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
ncdmv
Triangle residents largely weary of government’s possible use of NCDMV photos for facial recognition
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps