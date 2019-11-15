Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing weather, mother questioned
Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care
Leaders of Russia, Ukraine to meet to discuss conflict
US commander: Partnership with Kurds against IS still strong
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
November 15: Wet, Cold, Windy
Top Stories
New weather model promises improved short-term forecasts
November 14: Still Chilly, More Rain On The Way
WATCH: Bus driver rescues 2 children found wandering in the snow
November 12: Rainy and Windy, Then COLD
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing weather, mother questioned
Top Stories
Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care
Top Stories
‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell camera captures woman’s terrified screams from passing car
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Teenage quadruple amputee wrestled to ground by deputy
NC middle school students could face jail time for AirDropping videos showing sex with animals
1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Charlotte entertainment and retail center
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl
Top Stories
Man City loses attempt at CAS to block UEFA investigation
Top Stories
Translation issues mar start of Sun Yang doping case hearing
Spanish league loses court battle, won’t play match in US
Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl
UNC falls short in overtime loss at Pitt
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis
newborn
Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing weather, mother questioned
Trending Stories
Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care
NC middle school students could face jail time for AirDropping videos showing sex with animals
Charges dropped against Fayetteville soldier in 2-year-old girl’s 2015 murder case
Siblings recall Smithfield DWI crash that killed grandmother, friend
‘Somebody help me!’ Doorbell camera captures woman’s terrified screams from passing car
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps