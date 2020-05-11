nursing program

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
German court rejects Iraqi’s appeal over killing of teen
4 bodies recovered from sea, 5th missing in Dutch storm
Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
Video
Trump abruptly ends press conference after heated exchange with CBS News, CNN reporters
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Get an insurance checkup before hurricane season begins
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Make sure you have a supply kit packed and ready to go
Video
Earth Day 50th anniversary: Where did it all begin?
Video
VIDEO: Severe storms cause damage in Alabama
Video
Storms rake Deep South, a week after deadly tornadoes; severe weather possible for parts of NC
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
Video
Top Stories
Inmates tried to catch COVID-19 to get early release from California jail, sheriff says
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
NC families trying to decide on nursing homes or taking relatives into their own homes
Video
2 Raleigh teens making masks for COVID-19 say they’re on pace to sell tens of thousands in a month
Video
NC officials monitoring COVID-19-linked illness that strikes children
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
Video
Top Stories
Trump abruptly ends press conference after heated exchange with CBS News, CNN reporters
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Truck rolls over, keeps going during Oklahoma police chase
Video
Inmates tried to catch COVID-19 to get early release from California jail, sheriff says
Video
NC families trying to decide on nursing homes or taking relatives into their own homes
Video
2 Raleigh teens making masks for COVID-19 say they’re on pace to sell tens of thousands in a month
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: FIFA reschedules 2 events, annual meeting online
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another
Premier League seeks to allay players’ training health fears
Like it or not, National League designated hitters limber up
Longtime pass-rushing tutor Teerlinck dies at age 69
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
nursing program
Coping with the Coronavirus: ECPI trains, supports nurses on the frontlines
Video
Trending Stories
Man, teen fatally shot while sitting in car at NC convenience store
NC trio stole from Lowe’s stores spanning a 6-year period, officials say
2 women hit by gunfire in Durham drive-by shooting, police say
Person bitten by rabid fox after animal is spotted multiple times in Raleigh
Video
NC officials monitoring COVID-19-linked illness that strikes children
Video