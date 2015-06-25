Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
The Latest: British govt insists there is Brexit progress
Defying NATO allies, Turkey says it rejects Syria cease-fire
Macron and Merkel try to showcase EU unity as Brexit looms
House Democrats not easing up on impeachment probe
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Election 2020: Democrats discuss whirlwind of topics at debate
Top Stories
Men wounded in Durham double-shooting
Top Stories
‘We need to get out of here’: JROTC replica gun prompts scare at Northern High School
Teen killed in shooting after fighting bone cancer for last 8 years
‘The greatest person I ever met’: Nash County man killed in house fire being remembered
‘Unwanted guest’ deer found relaxing in Nash County home, deputies say
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Bulgaria detains 4 soccer fans following racist acts
Top Stories
Cardinals implode in 1st inning, swept by Nationals in NLCS
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Storm over ALCS, Nats headed to World Series
Nats sweep Cards; DC in World Series for 1st time since ’33
What to watch in Washington: The debate or the Nats?
AP source: Titans to start Ryan Tannehill instead of Mariota
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Newscast livestream banner morning show
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 Morning News
Obamacare
Governor, other NC politicians react to Supreme Court keeping health subsidies
Trending Stories
Changes to Green Beret course draw scrutiny as troops are tested in NC woods
Woman dead after shooting at Fayetteville pawn shop’s gun range
Durham man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy, police say
7-Day Forecast
Live newscasts
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps