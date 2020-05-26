Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
NC bars could serve outdoors again, according to bill in General Assembly
Video
Durham community rattled by 4 shootings in less than 6 hours
Video
10th Butner inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say
Video
Why Triangle residents may be seeing more snakes in their neighborhoods
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Warning issued for Johnston County as minor flooding forecasted for Wednesday
Top Stories
Flooding seen in Cary, Raleigh after heavy thunderstorms pass through
Video
Roads closed, damage reported in Moore County after tornado warning
Video
EF-1 tornado touches down near Fort Bragg
Forecasters predicting 3-6 major hurricanes, ‘above-normal’ season
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
NC bars could serve outdoors again, according to bill in General Assembly
Video
Top Stories
10th Butner inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Video
Does workers’ comp cover an employee who caught COVID-19 at work?
Video
Data show rising COVID-19 hospital numbers, spike in positive test rate during past week
Video
NC lawmakers to take up bipartisan bill aimed at addressing COVID-19 election concerns
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NC bars could serve outdoors again, according to bill in General Assembly
Video
Top Stories
Durham community rattled by 4 shootings in less than 6 hours
Video
Top Stories
10th Butner inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say
Video
Why Triangle residents may be seeing more snakes in their neighborhoods
Video
Mom whose son died in hit-and-run plans remembrance walk in Harnett County
Video
Rocky Mount holds emergency meetings to address audit, communication issues
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Pac-12: Voluntary workouts can resume on campus on June 15
Top Stories
Players call MLB economic proposal `extremely disappointing’
AP Source: Pistons starting search for general manager
Chris Dufresne, heralded college football writer, dies at 62
Column: Golf can’t expect to be this entertaining always
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
office
Local Dentists work overtime to keep patients, staff safe
Video
Trending Stories
Why Triangle residents may be seeing more snakes in their neighborhoods
Video
Rocky Mount holds emergency meetings to address audit, communication issues
Video
Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
Fans pack stands at reopening of NC speedway after sheriff said he would not interfere
Video
Data show rising COVID-19 hospital numbers, spike in positive test rate during past week
Video