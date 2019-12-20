Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father in buttocks
‘Homosexual face’: Brazil’s Bolsonaro lashes out at press
OnStar will update members on Santa’s location for those on the road
US targets Honduran lawmaker, son, over alleged drug graft
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Friday Fur-cast
Top Stories
December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
18 students escape minutes before tornado destroys Louisiana school
December 17: Low Severe Threat Today
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Nashville home invasion
Top Stories
Police officer donates liver to boy, raises money for his medical bills
Top Stories
Woman gives kidney to stranger, triggering transplant chain to help save 4 lives
President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4
Attempt to overturn $2.5 million Silent Sam settlement denied, judge decides
White House considers arguing that Trump wasn’t impeached
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
All-star games could shake up team recruiting rankings
Top Stories
Average MLB salary drops for 2nd straight year
Beating Ravens again could save Kitchens’ job with Browns
Navy, Army probes find no racism intent in hand gestures
Daniel Jones returns as Giants starter, Eli back on bench
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5
OnStar
OnStar will update members on Santa’s location for those on the road
Trending Stories
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Nashville home invasion
Coast Guard crew rescues 13-month-old baby from Disney cruise ship
Roanoke Rapids police officer involved in Friday morning shooting; SBI investigating
Walmart policy forces Harnett County sheriff elsewhere for Christmas charity for kids
Stolen guns, meth, heroin, $33K in cash seized from NC home after 2-year federal drug investigation
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps