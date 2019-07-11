Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Questions remain after Durham woman found roadside suffering from serious head injury
Top Stories
Disney releases soundtrack for upcoming Lion King remake
Twitter users reporting widespread outages
Turbulence forces Air Canada flight to land in Hawaii
Wade Avenue shut down due to gas leak
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Roger vs. Rafa once again at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Astros’ Marisnick suspended for plate collision with Lucroy
Top Stories
Teuns wins Tour de France Stage 6, Ciccone takes race lead
Wife: Ex-Red Sox slugger Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery
The Latest: Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final
Federer, Nadal renew great rivalry in Wimbledon semifinals
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Wade Avenue shut down due to gas leak
Outage
Twitter users reporting widespread outages
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps