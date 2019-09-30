parking structure

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Flames reach treetops as firefighters battle blaze at historic NC campground
Intl court orders alleged Mali jihadi leader to stand trial
Person dies in deputy-involved chase in Wake County, sheriff’s office says
Cameroon national peace dialogue begins, without separatists
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Flames reach treetops as firefighters battle blaze at historic NC campground
Top Stories
Robert De Niro has some choice words for President Trump
Top Stories
GA teen shot and killed after being mistaken for deer
20 kangaroos killed in apparent hit-and-run spree
VIDEO: Porn plays on Michigan interstate billboard
Minnesota moms-to-be line up to try ‘labor-inducing burger’
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Jets’ Darnold cleared for non-contact, uncertain to play
Top Stories
NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Top Stories
NHL’s Hank Williams? Green Day song may be new hockey anthem
The Latest: IAAF anthem plays for Russian pole vaulter
The Latest: Memphis new GM totally revamps Grizzlies’ roster
Empty seats cast new shadow on Doha hosting of world champs
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
parking structure
Raleigh announces rate changes for parking decks to start Oct. 1
Trending Stories
Record 3k line up before Raleigh grand opening of NC’s 1st Wegmans
No injuries reported after massive Surf City fire
Woman hit, killed by car in Cary neighborhood, police say
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Raleigh woman faces new charges in fatal I-95 collision with motorcycle
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps