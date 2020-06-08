Skip to content
Top Stories
$15k reward offered after slain Fort Bragg soldier’s remains found at NC coast
Gov. Cooper set to receive COVID-19 test Tuesday
Urgent meeting of UN rights body sought after Floyd killing
World leaders won’t gather at UN for first time in 75 years
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain, flooding, water spouts seen as Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Your hurricane preparedness kit should include items needed to protect against COVID-19
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper set to receive COVID-19 test Tuesday
Top Stories
State doctor encourages COVID-19 tests for protest attendees
Top Stories
Federal data paint more complete picture of nursing homes’ plight against COVID-19
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘rare,’ WHO official says
Gov. Cooper says state will ‘take action’ against NC speedway that continues to draw thousands
NC reports 1,000+ COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations reach record high
Top Stories
$15k reward offered after slain Fort Bragg soldier’s remains found at NC coast
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper set to receive COVID-19 test Tuesday
Top Stories
Durham city-county committee asks for removal of Confederate statue base
US Army considering removing Confederate leaders’ names from posts like Fort Bragg
Fayetteville city leaders to discuss future of historic Market House and racial equality
Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘rare,’ WHO official says
Top Stories
Iowa players voice unity amid racism allegations in program
Top Stories
CBS pushing for players to do their part to boost broadcast
Current, former NHL players form Hockey Diversity Alliance
Spurs’ Aldridge out for season after shoulder surgery
NC high school sports allowed to resume with restrictions
parties
Monday, June 8th : Special Birthday Celebrations, Save Big on New Floors
Trending Stories
State releases guidelines to reopen public schools in the fall
NC speedway attracts thousands after calling gathering a ‘protest’
Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
Gov. Cooper says state will ‘take action’ against NC speedway that continues to draw thousands
Officials warn against boarding recent shipwreck at Outer Banks
