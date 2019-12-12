pictures with santa

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Brazil’s Amazon rainforest and development at a crossroads
Singers want to be home for Christmas, not just in dreams
‘Turf wars’ alarm Florida panel probing Parkland shooting
Wayne County deputy required Narcan after ’emergency’ while handling narcotics, officials say
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December 12: Chilly Sunshine Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow
Top Stories
December 11: More Rain On The Way
December 6: Showers Today, Rain Next Week
December 5: Some Changes On The Way
December 4: Cool And Breezy Again
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Trump criticizes teen climate activist after magazine honor
Top Stories
One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Top Stories
Malls across U.S. opening early this holiday season so kids with autism can visit Santa in a calmer setting
Brother chases, captures man accused of breaking in and sexually assaulting sleeping sister
Former NCDOT attorneys to speak with homeowners regarding 540 construction in Garner
Changes could be on the way for downtown Raleigh’s R-Line
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Justice Department charges 10 former NFL players with defrauding the league’s health care benefit program
Top Stories
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
Top Stories
Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award
Bournemouth in free fall as fairy-tale journey hits problems
Cousin showdown: Ryan, McGlinchey meet for 1st time in NFL
International team rallying around only Presidents Cup win
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
pictures with santa
Malls across U.S. opening early this holiday season so kids with autism can visit Santa in a calmer setting
Trending Stories
Google reveals top 10 searches in 2019 for Raleigh
Disney security guard shows up ‘buck naked’ to human trafficking sting, 124 arrested, sheriff says
Woman struck by vehicle outside Durant Road Elementary, police say
Durham resident upset thousands of dollars spent on vibrant crosswalks
Woman’s ‘giant, glowing’ naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps