preparation

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Stray bullets fly into teen boy’s Durham bedroom, mother demands an end to gun violence
Video
Temporary lane closures to happen in Wake Forest for road widening near new Wegmans
Gunman shot federal officer inspecting car near courthouse
Treatment being developed in RTP could be ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, other illnesses, company head says
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Twenty-one years after Hurricane Floyd, flooding remains a concern in North Carolina
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued
EXCLUSIVE: First look at damage in Orange Beach, Ala. as Sally’s eyewall passes through
Video
Hurricane Sally finally comes ashore near Gulf Shores, Ala.; up to 6″ of rain possible in central NC
Live
Slow moving Hurricane Sally threatens 30 inches of rain, historic flooding
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Stray bullets fly into teen boy’s Durham bedroom, mother demands an end to gun violence
Video
Top Stories
Treatment being developed in RTP could be ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, other illnesses, company head says
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued
Survey: Majority of young North Carolinians don’t know 6 million Jews were killed in Holocaust
Video
FBI helps Durham police arrest 3 in fatal shooting
Video
NC GOP leaders, parents call on Cooper to allow in-person classes citing negative remote learning impacts
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Lightning face adversity and Islanders in East final Game 6
Top Stories
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews
LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
preparation
Be prepared for whatever financial crisis life could throw at you
Video
Sponsored Content
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Raleigh missing man case now a homicide investigation
Video
Woman spits on officer, punches him at Walmart after being asked to move car from fire lane, police say
Video
FBI helps Durham police arrest 3 in fatal shooting
Video
Virginia man arrested in connection with Raleigh man’s disappearance; friends pray for missing man
Video
911 call reveals new details in Raleigh man’s disappearance
Video