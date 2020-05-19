private school

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Joe Biden wins Oregon’s Democratic presidential primary
Virginia sees first case of pediatric syndrome linked to COVID-19
Some police in Wake County to increase traffic enforcement if NC moves to Phase 2 of reopening
Video
12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after shooting
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Flood warning issued for Cape Fear River in Cumberland County as more rain expected
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics | TS Arthur forms 2 weeks ahead of hurricane season
Video
After 2 major storms, Wrightsville Beach residents thankful Tropical Storm Arthur stayed away
Tropical Storm Arthur to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents to East Coast
Video
Tropical Storm Arthur moving by Cape Hatteras with 50 mph winds
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Some police in Wake County to increase traffic enforcement if NC moves to Phase 2 of reopening
Video
Top Stories
With announcement expected Wednesday, many Triangle restaurants, bars readying to reopen
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh hospital chaplain officiates wedding after couple delivers son
Video
Constitutional rights a hot topic during pandemic
Video
Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic
Video
COVID-19 survivor meets plasma donor who helped save her life
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Some police in Wake County to increase traffic enforcement if NC moves to Phase 2 of reopening
Video
Top Stories
12-year-old boy held dying twin brother on way to hospital after shooting
Video
Top Stories
White House announces relief program to help nation’s farmers and ranchers
Video
With announcement expected Wednesday, many Triangle restaurants, bars readying to reopen
Video
Raleigh hospital chaplain officiates wedding after couple delivers son
Video
Las Vegas resort offers first responders, essential workers a free night stay
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Rangers prefer new home over Arizona for 2nd spring training
Top Stories
An unusual ring to it: Nats opt for virtual Series ceremony
Angels plan employee furloughs amid coronavirus pandemic
Networks have strong showing during busy sports weekend
2 Raleigh football stars find new passion in training young football players
Video
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
private school
Local school prepares for whatever learning looks like this Fall
Video
Tuesday, May 19th : Local school prepares for whatever comes this Fall, Save big on new floors
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients to get checks starting today
Video
Pope says white handkerchief on doorstep blocks COVID-19? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction
Video
Forget bulk chicken – a bulk NC seafood sale is coming to Cary on Friday
Video
Kick off summer with drive-thru fair food days at the State Fairgrounds
Video
Questions about your stimulus check? Here’s how you can reach the IRS
Video