Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Maine finds homes for several hundred African asylum seekers
Top Stories
Judge weighing expansion of bottled water in Newark
Durham releases firefighter video, 911 calls from fatal gas explosion
UNC professor, Durham County EMS worker among 14 charged with soliciting prostitutes
Scientists confirm July set new global heat record
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
ESPN hires former Jaguars, Raiders coach Del Rio as analyst
Top Stories
US Soccer, team talks break down; likely head to jury trial
Top Stories
Swedish hockey players boycott training, tournament over pay
NC historic marker to honor African American tennis club
Tokyo’s summer heat forces triathlon test to be shortened
UEFA postpones Champions League talks as clubs, leagues row
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Durham releases firefighter video, 911 calls from fatal gas explosion
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
prostitution bust
UNC professor, Durham County EMS worker among 14 charged with soliciting prostitutes
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps