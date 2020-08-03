Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Wisconsin shooter
Video
Fired, pro-Black Lives Matter officer sues to get job back
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Gallery
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Running out of storm names, Atlantic season goes Greek
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic – next named storm will be ‘Alpha’
Video
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred
Video
VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Trump says ‘every American’ should have coronavirus vaccine by April 2021
Video
Top Stories
Hacking, cyberbullying continues for Wilson 11-year-old despite efforts to stop it
Video
Top Stories
Father grateful to Alabama officer for saving son’s life during seizure
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Pruitt Healthcare and Anderson Merchandisers are hiring
Video
California woman sues fertility doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate her twice
Video
Sen. Thom Tillis introduces bill that would make attacks on police officers a federal crime
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Reed takes the lead as the real US Open gets started
Top Stories
Eflin fans 9, Harper homers, Phillies blank Blue Jays 7-0
Stanley Cup: Stars and Lightning turn defense into offense
AP source: Woods gets 4-year, $68M extension with LA Rams
College basketball bubbles brewing with season on horizon
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
protect
Understand and protect your home’s crawlspace for the long haul
Video
Sponsored Content
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
19-year-old roommates charged after shooting at apartment near University of South Carolina
Video
Suspect arrested in Raleigh man’s disappearance now charged with murder
Video
NC sheriff issues statement after swastika found mowed in resident’s yard
Video
Hacking, cyberbullying continues for Wilson 11-year-old despite efforts to stop it
Video
Warrant: Missing Raleigh man was murdered in Wake County, body likely found in Virginia
Video