Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder
Top Stories
EPA says it won’t approve Roundup cancer-warning labels
Police: Woman dies after being shot twice at NC strip mall
Local video game developer responds after Walmart pulls violent video game displays
Toxic algae kills three dogs in matter of hours in NC pond
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Indians beat Twins 6-2, pull even for Central Division lead
Top Stories
Mclean’s contention for spot on USA baseball squad may leave Garner in need of a QB
Top Stories
Gardner tossed, streak ends at 9 as Yankees lose 8-2 to Jays
Biles leads US Championships despite somewhat off night
Trevor Bauer fans 11 in Reds home debut, beats Cubs 5-2
Yankees OF Brett Gardner restrained from going after umpire
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
quarterback
Mclean’s contention for spot on USA baseball squad may leave Garner in need of a QB
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps