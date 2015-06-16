Resignation

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Farmers blame Trump for biofuels rule they view as betrayal
US resumes assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras
“Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” author must pay victim’s dad $450,000, jury says
Threat of mass violence at Apex Friendship found on bathroom wall
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
College football player changes name to honor stepdad, surprises parents with new jersey
Top Stories
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Top Stories
DA: Man charged in boy’s murder is ‘most dangerous type of person in Durham’
Election 2020: Democrats discuss whirlwind of topics at debate
Men wounded in Durham double-shooting
‘We need to get out of here’: JROTC replica gun prompts scare at Northern High School
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Yanks’ Boone defends catcher Sánchez as ‘excellent’ defender
Top Stories
Girardi out, Brosius in as US manager for Olympic qualifiers
Top Stories
Goodell: pass interference reviews are working as expected
There from the start for Nationals, Zimmerman in 1st Series
College football player changes name to honor stepdad, surprises parents with new jersey
NLCS sweep puts damper on Cardinals’ 92-win season
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Resignation
NC school workers resign after controversial story read to third graders
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps