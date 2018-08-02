Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Ukraine recalls Council of Europe envoy over Russia vote
Top Stories
Court frees Turkish civil society leader pending verdict
Flood damage at least $2 billion for Mississippi River towns
Mitsubishi Motors to relocate North America HQ to Tennessee
BB&T sends warning after NC woman’s bank account drained of $2,000 in 30 minutes
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Hurricanes announce 2019-20 schedule featuring weekend-heavy home slate
Top Stories
UCLA’s Rachel Garcia wins Collegiate Woman Athlete of Year
Top Stories
Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spain
Yanks HR in 27th straight to match record, beat Jays 10-8
Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
Contreras, Lester lead Cubs past Braves 8-3
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps