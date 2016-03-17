Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Disturbing video shows driver apparently asleep in moving Tesla on highway
Top Stories
Driver dies, several students injured in Mississippi school bus crash
US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly
NC woman caring for wildlife after Hurricane Dorian
Officials: 31 Iraqi pilgrims die in stampede during Ashoura
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
U of Tennessee sells design of bullied boy’s homemade shirt
Top Stories
Iranian female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire
Top Stories
Veterans vs Rookies? Youthful US seeks 3-peat in Solheim Cup
Report: Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital
Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release
LEADING OFF: Astros romp, Trout out, Hoerner in, Cueto back
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Richard Longmire
$5,000 reward offered in 2015 murder of Selma man
Trending Stories
Woman found dead in Orange County yard recently took out restraining orders against 2 men
Emerald Isle woman unknowingly runs off Secret Service agent, bomb-sniffing dog
Edgecombe County science teacher charged with possessing meth
Driver dies, several students injured in Mississippi school bus crash
Police: 1 nabbed after trio robs Domino’s and targets another in Fayetteville
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps