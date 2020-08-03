Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Guatemala vows to detain, return new migrant caravan
Asia Today: Philippine tourist sites reopen ‘cautiously’
Breonna Taylor grand jury recording slated to be released
Pursuit ends in crash on I-440 beltline, Raleigh police say
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
October will feature two full moons
Top Stories
RECAP: Busy September in the tropics
3 Degree Guarantee: North Carolina Opera
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hearing from a hurricane chaser & a look back at Hurricane Laura
Video
Severe thunderstorm warnings pop up in central North Carolina
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Pursuit ends in crash on I-440 beltline, Raleigh police say
Video
Top Stories
Discarded mail contained no Wisconsin ballots, officials say
Video
Top Stories
President Trump says he, first lady will begin ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19
Video
More than 100 turn out for rally demanding WCPSS schools reopen
Video
President Trump says he and first lady await COVID results after top aide tests positive
Video
Hope Hicks, who traveled with President Trump to recent rally, tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season
Top Stories
Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with 11-9 win
Over in a hurry: A couple bad days end MLB seasons
After 3 weeks off, UNC treating trip to Boston College like another season opener
Jets QB Darnold leaves game after hard sack, then returns
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
roth ira
Is your 401K hurting your retirement plans?
Video
Sponsored Content
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Durham police issue warning after 17 cars stolen in a week
Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce death of newborn baby
Video
Pursuit ends in crash on I-440 beltline, Raleigh police say
Video
Former Ft. Bragg soldier, 10 others, arranged fraudulent marriages between U.S. soldiers, immigrants, feds say
5,000 pets found dead in boxes at Chinese shipping depot