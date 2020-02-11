Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Local Original
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Suspect on the loose after bank robbery in Spring Lake, 3 schools briefly on lockdown
Remarkable Women Finalist | Mother, nurse, crash survivor fighting to recover
Video
Man accused of subway stabbing says victims were aliens
5 earthquakes in just 4 hours rattle NC border with Tenn.
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
February 11: Rain. Again. And Again.
Top Stories
February 10: More Rain On The Way
Flood warning in Smithfield as Neuse River overflows its banks
Video
Fayetteville man gets creative in strapping buckets to feet to navigate floodwaters
Video
Weather service confirms tornado touched down in NC
Video
Investigators
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Police: Active search for missing infant ends after two weeks, child still missing
Video
Top Stories
Testing underway at NC school after student hospitalized with TB
Video
Top Stories
XFL denies Colin Kaepernick due to high salary demands, commissioner says
Video
$1 million ad for Dem. Senate hopeful Erica Smith paid for by GOP-linked PAC
Video
Lawmakers in Iowa to introduce End-of-Life Options Act
Video
S.D. Senate panel wants to let minors carry handguns with parents’ permission
Video
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Maddon intrigued by Ohtani, focused on future with Angels
Top Stories
Panthers owner says Cam Newton’s future depends on health
González ‘remorseful’ for role in Astros’ sign stealing
XFL denies Colin Kaepernick due to high salary demands, commissioner says
Video
New faces aplenty as spring training begins
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
showcase
New Carolina Showcase Celebrates Local Creators, Designers
Video
Trending Stories
High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods
Video
NC woman’s body found in landfill after she got into dumpster, but was never seen getting out
Video
1 wounded in shootout at business on Peace Street near Capital Blvd
Video
5 earthquakes in just 4 hours rattle NC border with Tenn.
Fayetteville VA Medical Center shooting suspect was there for mental health treatment, court doc says
Video
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps