Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
UK Tory contenders vow to scrap Irish border Brexit policy
Top Stories
Man ejected, killed in crash during NC highway patrol chase
Death toll in Siberian floods reaches 18
Reports: German man retracts confession in official’s death
French protesters block Amazon sites over climate, jobs
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
The Latest: Stephens reaches 2nd round at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Angels, MLB mourn Skaggs after pitcher dies in hotel room
Top Stories
Serena Williams opens bid for 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam
LEADING OFF: Angels, MLB community mourn death of Skaggs
Bell mashes 3 home runs, Pirates thrash Cubs 18-5
Yelich hits 30th homer as Brewers rally to beat Reds 8-6
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
silver alert
Woman missing from Cary senior living community found safe, officials say
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps