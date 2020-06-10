step up your job search

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Sheriff’s office works to decrease number of detainees awaiting trial in Cumberland County
Video
Orange County to mandate face coverings in public as COVID-19 cases rise
Video
Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?
Video
Fayetteville police ‘evolving and learning’ in wake of George Floyd’s death, chief tells CBS 17
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Examining COVID-19’s impact on mosquito control
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics Week 2: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression, rains persist
Video
VIDEO: Rain, flooding, water spouts seen as Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall
Video
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Your hurricane preparedness kit should include items needed to protect against COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
NCDHHS takes legal action against ACE Speedway
Video
Top Stories
Class-action lawsuit filed against Dare County vacation rental firm refusing pandemic refunds
Video
Top Stories
Are we seeing a Southern surge of COVID-19?
Video
Many public pools already inspected and permitted in Wake County, even if they remain closed
‘Virus took my family away’: Couple with COVID-19 dies a day apart, leaving behind 5 children
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in NC
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Examining COVID-19’s impact on mosquito control
Video
Top Stories
Sheriff’s office works to decrease number of detainees awaiting trial in Cumberland County
Video
Top Stories
Orange County to mandate face coverings in public as COVID-19 cases rise
Video
Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?
Video
Facemasks will be required in classrooms, UNC chancellor says
Video
Trump administration opposes extending $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Women sue USA Swimming over sexual abuse by coaches
Top Stories
Golf passes initial test with no positive virus results
Rights groups, athletes ask NCAA to move tourney from Idaho
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties
Video
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
step up your job search
Step Up Your Job Search: Ease stress and anxiety during a job hunt
Video
Trending Stories
Viral video shows ‘Karen’ getting slapped for racist remarks
Video
Man receives 37 unemployment checks in one day
Video
VIDEO: Michael Jordan helps reel in 442.3 lbs blue marlin at Big Rock Tournament
Video
Live newscasts
Officials warn against boarding recent shipwreck at Outer Banks
Video