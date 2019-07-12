Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Police identify naked ‘devil’ who broke into Chesterfield County home, terrorized family
Top Stories
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resigns amid uproar over Epstein plea deal
Sweden won’t sign UN nuclear ban treaty
Elderly NC man dragged from car, beaten, robbed, left in field
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Ex-fiancee claims Chiefs’ Hill is father of newborn twins
Top Stories
As Wimbledon final approaches, Serena recalls loss to Halep
Top Stories
Women’s World Cup champ’s hotel room burglarized
1951 British Open, AP Was There
Lynn gets MLB-best 12th win as Rangers beat Astros 5-0
Highlighting Duke, UNC and NC State’s non-conference basketball schedule
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
stolen dog
NC dog owner says hero canine was stolen from gas station
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps