Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Apex police say they are here for you if you want to give up your Girl Scouts Cookies
Trial on Border Patrol conditions continues after inspection
NC man facing 11 charges involving child pornography
Investigation continues into deadly trench collapse in Brier Creek
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
January 16: One Last Mild Day
Top Stories
Do winter thunderstorms predict a snowstorm a week later?
January 15: Still Mild, But Changes Are On The Way
January 10: Warm and Wet Pattern Ahead
January 9: One More Day Of Cool And Dry Weather
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Pres. Trump rolls out new guidelines for prayer in school
Top Stories
Investigation continues into deadly trench collapse in Brier Creek
Top Stories
‘She could do it again’: Serial nursing home killer released, moves just outside of NC
Cooper still open to compromise with Republicans on budget impasse
7 killed, 14 tortured in Panama exorcism terror rituals
Oklahoma state senator proposes ‘MAGA’ license plate
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Duke
The Big Game
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Koepka tied for 3rd in Abu Dhabi in return from knee injury
Top Stories
Chase for the Championship | Jan. 16
ESPN’s Mendoza: Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter
No. 7 Aztecs own ‘The Map’ as nation’s last undefeated team
Prolific 49ers TE Kittle takes great joy in run blocking
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Georgia man identified as worker killed in Wake County trench collapse
style
Save Time & Money on a Home Refresh for 2020
Friday, January 17th : Refresh Your Home in 2020
Trending Stories
Remote Irish island looking for 2 people to relocate and run its coffee shop
Georgia man identified as worker killed in Wake County trench collapse
Sold for sex at 10, Tennessee sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Bullets fired at cars narrowly misses mom driving on US-264
Child missing since before Christmas is found dead in chimney
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps