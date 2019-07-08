Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Father of family killed on I-95 after hitting gator files lawsuit
Top Stories
Police identify man found dead along Sunset Beach shore
Rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement
Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall reopens following fire in changing room
Registered NC sex offender charged with several sex crimes involving kids
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Alaphilippe wins sparkling Tour Stage 3 in Champagne
Top Stories
2019 Carolina Panthers training camp guide
Top Stories
The Latest: Muchova upsets No. 3 Pliskova at Wimbledon
Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again
US men fail to follow women, lose Gold Cup final to Mexico
Durant officially joins Nets, Russell to Warriors
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
Teachers
Armed Utah teachers practice responding to school shootings
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps