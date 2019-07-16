Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Von der Leyen seeks to secure EU top job at parliament
Top Stories
Boeing jet trouble leads to cuts at Europe’s busiest airline
3 kids found locked in back of U-Haul carrying drugs, 3 adults from NC charged
Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately
Building collapses in India; 2 dead, several feared trapped
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Pujols’ 3 hits, 3 RBIs power streaking Halos past Astros 9-6
Top Stories
Cubs get catcher Maldonado from Royals for LHP Montgomery
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Cashner makes Boston debut, Bellinger’s bash
D’Arnaud 3 HRs, 3-run drive in 9th lifts Rays over Yanks 5-4
Cody Bellinger hits 2 homers, Dodgers rout Phillies 16-2
MVP Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Newscast livestream banner morning show
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 Morning News
tennessee news
3 kids found locked in back of U-Haul carrying drugs, 3 adults from NC charged
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps