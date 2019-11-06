Texas Roadhouse

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after President Trump
5-year-old girl disappears from home overnight, back door found open in Florida Amber Alert
STUDY: Graduates would spend a week in jail to erase student loan debt
Texas cop who shot woman was critiqued for ‘tunnel vision’
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Top Stories
City of Fayetteville approved for $3.1 million reimbursement for Hurricane Florence cleanup
Top Stories
Earth just experienced its hottest-ever October
November 6: 36 More Hours of Pleasant Weather
November 5: Two Cold Blasts Ahead
November 4: Riding the Temperature Roller-Coaster
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after President Trump
Top Stories
5-year-old girl disappears from home overnight, back door found open in Florida Amber Alert
Top Stories
Florida man has surgery to remove screwdriver from rectum
Ohio police officer shot, injuries deemed ‘tragically not survivable’
Dish detergent shortage creates soapy concern
Starbucks unveils five new holiday cups – including an environmentally friendly reusable one
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
UConn to play exhibition against US national team on Jan. 27
Top Stories
Australian men, women soccer players close gender pay gap
Top Stories
Rivers prepares for final scheduled start in Oakland
IOC, WADA hire DC lobbyists to discuss anti-doping bill
‘Chase for the Championship’ to highlight everything college basketball
Crisis throws curve ball at opening of Venezuelan baseball
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse to offer free lunches for veterans, military members on Monday
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps