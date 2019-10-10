Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man in Raleigh
Turkey’s refugee plan met with widespread scepticism
The Latest: France says chaotic no-deal Brexit probable
Iran says oil tanker struck by missiles off Saudi Arabia
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Johnston County high school teacher catches flak for response to sign encouraging prayer
Top Stories
Storms erode dunes, flood major roadway near NC coast
Top Stories
North Carolina man dies after rock-climbing fall in Idaho
Women wanted after spraying man with mace, stealing keys and cash during Durham iPhone sale
Greensboro authorities release new photos of woman suspected in 3-year-old’s abduction
State officials confirm 2nd death in Legionnaires’ outbreak in NC mountains
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
NC State’s defense gets 8 sacks in 16-10 win over Syracuse
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Nats, Cards open NLCS, Yanks-Astros set in ALCS
Top Stories
Bottas fastest in practice for Japanese GP
Rays can’t beat 3 aces, finally fold in ALDS vs Astros
Cole, Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5; Yankees next
Bringing it home: Delle Donne, Mystics earn first WNBA crown
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Newscast livestream banner morning show
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 Morning News
theatre
Aladdin at DPAC: A behind-the-scenes look
Trending Stories
3-year-old Greensboro girl at center of Amber Alert found alive, FBI says
Felony Lane Gang strikes again, this time in Cary
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of woman, deputy fair fight
TV Schedule
7-Day Forecast
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps