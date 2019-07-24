Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
700 pounds of meat recalled for possible human blood contamination
Top Stories
Puerto Rico governor silent as impeachment process looms
Wanted man arrested days after NC trooper seriously injured in motorcycle crash
‘Back up Terry’ Memphis man in viral video gifted new wheelchair
Terrifying 12 minutes: NC mom, kids hid upstairs during attempted break-in
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
DeJong’s 3 homers lead Cardinals over Pirates 14-8
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns, Red Sox protest, Gallo out
Top Stories
Beach volley, handball kick off Pan American Games in Lima
Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to multi-year extension
Indians’ Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays
Beleaguered Pac-12 takes steps to address officiating
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 11
trooper hit by car
Wanted man arrested days after NC trooper seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps