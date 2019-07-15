Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Teen arrested, 2 more sought after 15-year-old murdered, officer shot in Henderson
Top Stories
Trump tweets send stinging message to countless Americans
Man gets life plus 419 years in deadly Charlottesville car attack
A/C repair costs skyrocket as R-22 coolant being phased out in early 2020
Lee now in favor of changing Confederate proclamation
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Crawford has 2 HRs, 8 RBIs as Giants overwhelm Rockies 19-2
Top Stories
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure
Top Stories
Warriors GM Bob Myers moves on from Durant with appreciation
Cricket, Tennis, F1: An epic day of sports in London
Big 12 is a 10: Bowlsby says no talk of expanding league
Sankey talks link between sports gambling, mental health
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
u.s. border
Trump administration moves to end protections for Central American asylum seekers
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps