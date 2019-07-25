Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Illinois toddler has ‘Happy Birthday Loser’ mistakenly written on birthday cake
Top Stories
US House approves $15 minimum wage for workers
Report: Navy chief traveled to Sarasota County to meet 14-year-old for sex
94-year-old found in fetal position caked in feces in Hudson home, son arrested for neglect
Florida man arrested for slapping pregnant woman who was smoking a cigarette
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Beckham puts on show as Browns open training camp
Top Stories
Ryder Cup returning to Ireland, Adare Manor to host in 2026
Top Stories
Daring Alaphilippe ‘unplugged brain’ to cling to Tour yellow
Creamer leads Evian Championship with 1st-round 64
Vettel under increasing pressure heading into German GP
Ledecky returns but US falls to Australia in relay at worlds
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
underage
Report: Navy chief traveled to Sarasota County to meet 14-year-old for sex
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps