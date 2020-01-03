Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Voluntary evacuation in place at Durham’s McDougald Terrace over CO issues
Every reason to be ‘deeply concerned’ over Iranian general’s killing, Bloomberg says in Raleigh
Parking garage improvements resume at RDU
State steps in to aid job-seekers left hanging after call center jobs never materialized
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
January 3: Warm, Then Wet
Top Stories
January 2: Rain On The Way
December 31: Calm End to 2019, Calm Start to 2020
December 30: This Is December?
Friday “Fur-cast”
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Parking garage improvements resume at RDU
Top Stories
United Methodist leaders propose to split church’s denomination over LGBT issues
Top Stories
Minnesota boy helps colorblind peers experience the world in a whole new way
NC rapper ‘DaBaby’ arrested on battery charge after dispute over payment
Reckless Raleigh driver caught on camera multiple times
Documents: Durham fire chief wants further CO checks at McDougald Terrace when temps drop
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Duke
The Big Game
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate,’ enters rehab
Top Stories
Titans-Patriots get prime-time spotlight for wild-card games
New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy
NFL TV ratings up for second straight year
His flu fled, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson 100 percent at practice
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuation in place at Durham’s McDougald Terrace over CO issues
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5
United Methodist
United Methodist leaders propose to split church’s denomination over LGBT issues
Trending Stories
Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final ‘Jeopardy’
Don’t abbreviate 2020 when writing out the date, police warn
Live newscasts
3,000 Fort Bragg soldiers headed to Middle East following killing of Iranian general
Nash County family still hoping for closure 16 years after man’s Christmas Eve disappearance
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps