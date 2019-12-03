UnitedHealthcare

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Man accused of adding to credit card tips while working at Fuquay-Varina restaurant
Former US Senate candidate who faced off against Sen. Burr announces run for Congress
State of Sandy Hook shooting takes steps to divest from guns
Lawsuit describes sexual harassment at WakeMed, retaliation at NC nursing school
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December 3: Calm This Week, Rainy Next Week
Top Stories
Threat of a foot of snow closes NC areas of Blue Ridge Parkway
December 2: Mostly Calm Weather This Week
November 27: Complicated Travel Weather, But A Nice Thanksgiving
November 26: Warming Up Again, Thanksgiving Travel Headaches
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Pair could face life in federal prison for taking homeless men to the Smokies to be raped
Top Stories
VIDEO: Shoplifter almost ditches young boy at Florida Walmart
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV slams into back of 18-wheeler in Fayetteville
Shopper pays it forward after manager helps customer who couldn’t afford birthday cake
VIDEO: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, abandoned at animal shelter
Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Rutgers OKs deal to bring back Schiano as football coach
Top Stories
Top Georgetown players Akinjo, LeBlanc off basketball team
Top Stories
Dwyane Wade fires back at haters criticizing son’s appearance in family photo
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30
Balanced scoring carries Pacers past short-handed Grizzlies
Treinen, Sanchez, Russell, Sánchez become free agents
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
UnitedHealthcare
Only Days Remain to Enroll in Medicare
Trending Stories
Pair could face life in federal prison for taking homeless men to the Smokies to be raped
‘Women serve too’: Note left on veteran’s car prompts conversation
Mother charged in ‘horrific’ deaths of children found hanging from dog lead in Pennsylvania basement
1 dead, 3 injured after SUV slams into back of 18-wheeler in Fayetteville
NC woman accused of taking diaper-wearing baby on 1-mile walk in 26-degree weather
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps