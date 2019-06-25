Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge
Top Stories
Mom punched, knocked unconscious by son’s 13-year-old school bully, family says
US protests spying suspect’s treatment in Russian jail
Left-wing Democrat claims victory in close Queens DA race
Police: Tycoon’s wife likely killed, abduction may be fake
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Man charged with bomb hoax on 2015 Super Bowl
Top Stories
IOC strips Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA
Top Stories
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
UConn board expected to finalize switch from AAC to Big East
LEADING OFF: Ohtani works off mound, Keuchel makes 2nd start
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw off mound Wednesday
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
utah
Missing University of Utah student last seen in a park with unknown person at 3 a.m.
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps