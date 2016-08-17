Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Hong Kong police demonstrate water cannon as protests linger
Top Stories
South Korea to remove Japan from preferred trade list
Hearing scheduled for synagogue massacre defendant
Federal New York lockup draws new scrutiny in Epstein death
Conservative Giammattei wins Guatemala elections
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Nats’ Soto on mend, Rays’ Snell gets throwing
Top Stories
Giants score 3 in eighth inning, rally past Phillies 9-6
Top Stories
Cambage talks about mental health after leading Aces to win
Simone Biles soars to 6th US gymnastics title
LEADING OFF: Nats’ Soto on mend, Rays’ Snell gets throwing
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Voter Id
Durham Co. elections board extends early voting after voter ID court decision
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps