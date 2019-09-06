Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Some feared trapped at Ocracoke Island; NC power outages hit 215,000
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Previous Alert
1
of
/
22
Next Alert
white claw
America is running out of White Claw hard seltzer
Trending Stories
Hundreds feared trapped at Ocracoke Island; NC power outages hit 215,000
Dorian makes landfall over Cape Hatteras as images show sand, water covering roads
New video shows wild moments as possible tornado rips into Emerald Isle
CBS 17 crew at NC coast rescues injured dog during Dorian
Thursday’s Young and the Restless, Big Brother episodes to air Sunday morning
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps