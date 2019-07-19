Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Michelle Obama is the world’s most admired woman, according to new poll
Top Stories
‘Halloween’ movie sequels will film at NC coastal city
Woman steals money from tip jar at NC coast, police say
Besieged Puerto Rico gov goes silent amid effort to oust him
Wake Forest police explain where money actually goes from speeding tickets
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
Top Stories
Key hole at British Open
Top Stories
Pagenaud hunting down Newgarden, Rossi in Iowa
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Report urges new board, funding model for US Olympic system
Alaphilippe stuns Tour with time-trial win, builds race lead
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 5
woman
Fayetteville police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old daughter
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps