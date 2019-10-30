world series

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Arkansas man gets 60 years in brutal killings of mom, 2 kids
New York City lawmakers pass bill banning sale of foie gras
The Latest: 1 soldier killed in Iraq rocket attack
Trump defends Alaska governor amid recall push to oust him
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Parents decorate son’s grave with skeleton rising from ground; cemetery takes it down
Top Stories
Greta Thunberg turns down environmental award and $51,000 in prize money
Top Stories
NC House begins to advance $257M hurricane aid bill
Everyone gets free tacos at Taco Bell today
WATCH: Multiple raccoons take over the library at Arkansas State
WATCH: Little girl uses Nerf gun to pull out loose tooth
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking ahead to 1st playoff rankings
Top Stories
‘Frustrated’ Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview
Top Stories
Saban: Tua may be game-time decision, Forristall out 6 weeks
McLaren confirms Askew and O’Ward for 2020 IndyCar lineup
Molinari still trying to regain momentum lost at the Masters
Tokyo governor confronts IOC over moving Olympic marathon
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
world series
Everyone gets free tacos at Taco Bell today
Trending Stories
NC man sentenced to 88 to 136 years in prison for sexually assaulting child
Tarboro man arrested in deadly double shooting
Dog is hit by car, gets stuck in grill for 45-minute ride
Grandma arrested after sending boy to school after he was expelled
Dozens dressed as Spider-Man swarm UNC campus library
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps