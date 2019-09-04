Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Google to pay $170 million for violating kids’ privacy on YouTube
Top Stories
British PM ruffles feathers with ‘chlorinated chicken’ taunt
Chanel Miller reads her victim impact statement from Brock
Charges against some ‘straight pride’ protesters move ahead
Texas governor resists calls for quick votes after shooting
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
The Latest: Bencic beats Vekic to reach US Open semis
Top Stories
Players in England want racist social media accounts deleted
Top Stories
Beckham ‘ready to go’ for opener as Browns prep for Titans
Connecticut Sun star raising money for her native Bahamas
Lawyer: City needs to admit guilt in Bucks player’s arrest
Titans place K Ryan Succop on IR, add Cairo Santos
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian lashes Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Closings
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
YouTube
Google to pay $170 million for violating kids’ privacy on YouTube
Trending Stories
Dorian getting closer to NC – wind and rain our primary concerns
School closings: Hurricane Dorian
85-year-old man becomes NC’s first Dorian-related death, governor says
New mom killed by teen girl while protecting sister from bullies, victim’s mother says
Mandatory evacuation order for Wilmington-area beaches ahead of Dorian
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps